Nine weeks into the Covid-19 vaccination program, the Netherlands has given at least one injection to 1,394,603 people aged 18 and up. That represents about 9.7 percent of the adult population, and 8.0 percent of the entire population, according to the RIVM.

Out of that group, 493,123 have received their second dose of one of the three two-shot vaccines approved for use in the European Union. That equates to 3.4 percent of adults in the country, or 2.9 percent of everyone living in the Netherlands including children.

After the first full week of vaccinating people in their late seventies who reside at home, some 44 thousand of them have received at least one injection. There are about 629,500 of them living in the country.

Up through Sunday, about 74 percent of those in their early eighties have been partially vaccinated, and 76 percent of people in their late eighties living at home. Roughly 66 percent of everyone aged 90 and up still in their own homes have been given at least one shot.

Nearly 28 thousand more vaccine injections were given out on Monday. That brought the total number of doses delivered up to 1,915,572. Despite the suspension of use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Netherlands, the country was likely to cross the two-million mark some time this week.