At a house party with about thirty people present in Haarlem, three arrests were made on Saturday evening. Fines were also issued for violating the curfew, the police reported.

According to the police, there was a tumult on Saturday around 10.30 pm in and around the Generaal Joubertstraat, because young people tried to flee from the house when the police arrived. The party took place in a house rented through a bed and breakfast organization.

About thirty young people from all over the country had moved in and took part in a so-called silent disco with a lot of alcohol and laughing gas, according to the police.

Noise disturbance

Officers went there after several neighbors called about noise complaints. However, the officers were not allowed in when they arrived at the door. In the meantime, the police found that about fifteen young people left the house at the rear and through a roof and tried to flee. They fled through different gardens.

In the end, according to the police, the names of all those present were noted. Two partygoers were arrested because they could not be identified. Another, a 17-year-old boy from Papendrecht, was arrested for resisting arrest.