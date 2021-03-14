The coronavirus continues to hold the Netherlands in its grip. On Sunday, the national public health agency RIVM reported 6,012 new cases of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. This was a seven percent decrease compared to the previous day but still, a 32 percent increase compared to last week. The seven-day rolling average is now at 5,356, which is the highest since January 23.

The cumulative number of infections for the calendar week is at 37,493, an 18 percent increase compared to the same period the previous week.

The three cities with the most new infections on Sunday were Amsterdam (270), Rotterdam (255), and The Hague (153). In the Capital, infections went up seven percent compared to last week. In Rotterdam, new infections rose by 45 percent versus last Sunday and in The Hague, the increase was a 37 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals has increased again compared to the previous day. On Sunday, the patient coordination center LCPS reported a total of 1,922 hospitalizations, a net increase of 47 versus Saturday.

554 patients were stationed in intensive care wards, the same number as the previous day. Another 1,368 patients were being treated in regular care, up 47 compared to Saturday. The number of hospitalizations increased by four percent this week. If this current trend continues, there will be around 1,999 hospitalized Covid-19 patients Saturday next week.

Between the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday, hospitals admitted 228 new coronavirus patients. Among them, 191 were placed in regular care wards, a 37 percent increase compared to last week. Another 37 patients were moved to the intensive care, a 5 percent decrease versus last Sunday.

An estimate from the RIVM also showed that, so far, 1,865,547 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered. That was an additional 32,585 injections in one day, bringing the number of vaccines in the past seven days to 269,291. According to last week's data provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the Netherlands currently ranks twelfth among EU member states for the percentage of the population that has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Another 24 deaths were also reported as being caused by Covid-19, the RIVM said. That brought the seven-day average to 34. In the past week, 238 people died of the virus, 13 percent less than the previous week.

To date, 1,157,192 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 infection. That includes 16,069 people who died from Covid-19.