A large number of organizations from the Black community in the Netherlands jointly launched a "Black Manifesto" with which they aim to fight institutional racism in the country. The manifesto lists 12 social domains that urgently need to change, as well as goals and concrete action points to tackle racism and inequality in each domain.

"We demand equality. We do not accept being judged or disadvantaged any longer on the basis of our origins, skin color and other physical characteristics. With this manifesto we demand ownership of our fate and that of our community. We believe that Black people will not be free until we determine our destiny," the welcome page of the manifesto site reads.

"Institutional racism in the Netherlands takes place in all segments of our society, including in education, on the housing market, in healthcare, in the media, and in childcare. Black LGBTQIA+ persons have to deal with both anti-black racism and queer-hate", the participating organizations wrote. They believe their manifesto and plans will help change that.

Participating organizations include Stichting Nederland Wordt Beter, The Black Archives/New Urban Collective, Zetje In, Black Queer & Trans Resistance NL, Controle Alt Delete, IZI Solutions, the We Promise foundation, and Stichting IXL.

The manifesto was placed online so that people can view and discuss it, Jerry Afriyie, one of the initiators who is best known for his activism as leader of the Kick Out Zwarte Piet action group, said to NOS. "The organizations that are now participating are committed to implementing the manifesto," he said. "The intention is that in the coming weeks more companies, political parties and civil society organizations will support the manifesto, to ensure that racism is counteracted in all areas of society."

The Black Manifesto will officially be presented on March 25, the International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Slavery. "That is nine months after the Black Lives Matter demonstration on Dam Square in Amsterdam. So this manifesto also feels like a child," Afriyie said.