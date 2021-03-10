The pandemic caused the spotlight to continue to shine on the bike as a popular Dutch transportation mode.

Overall, 1.1 million new bikes were sold in 2020, according to the RAI Vereniging and the Bovag, marking a 30 percent profit increase. Particularly e-bike sales spiked with 547 thousand sold last year; 125 thousand more than the year prior.

The RAI Vereniging and the Bovag said that due to more people working from home during the lockdown, the need for exercise was especially high last year.

The rise in popularity of the e-bikes did come at a slight cost of conventional and hybrid bikes, which both saw a decline in sales by more than ten thousand. Consumers seem prepared to pay a higher price for a better-quality bike. The average e-bike was estimated to cost 2,260 euros.

Bike prices have risen in the past years. In 2020, the average price for a new bike was 1,500 euros, compared to ten years earlier when the average lay at 920 euros.

Bike stores had trouble at times keeping up with the high demand in the beginning of the first lockdown. By May, however, bike factories had scaled up their production to meet the public's interest.

Nonetheless, customers still have to account for longer waiting times when ordering a bike. Bikes have been trending worldwide making it difficult for producers to keep up.

Most bikes continue to be bought in bike stores at 70 percent. One out of ten was ordered online and the rest are bought in a warehouse.