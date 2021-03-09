On Tuesday, Herstel-NL started a new nation-wide campaign against the current social restrictions implemented by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The organization consists of professionals, including doctors, economists and policy researchers, who want the Netherlands to end the current lockdown situation as soon as possible. “We want to make everyone aware that the Netherlands must now open in order to stop the ever-increasing damage to society,” they said.

According to Hersel-NL, the lockdown had dire consequences for many groups in society. “The youth, people working from home, business owners – they all still have it incredibly hard. We and many others with us are very worried and therefore, we will continue to push our message”, president of the organization, Robin Fransman said according to the ANP.

The movement lost some momentum last month when economist Barbara Baarsma and former CPB-leader Coen Teuligs stepped out. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge has reportedly called the movement's plan “life-threatening.”

Hestel-NL responded: “In our newspaper advertisements, we explain that we want to give the entire society back their freedom in a responsible manner. Our plan strives for optimum safety for everyone in society.”

Parts of their plan include extending shopping hours for the elderly from eight a.m. to one p.m., as well as reopening the culture sector with special days where only the vulnerable are allowed in. To make this happen, Herstel-NL wants special health care benefits for people who are required to work on-site but for whom it is dangerous to do so due to a medical pre-condition