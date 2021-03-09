The day's total of new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections rose by seven percent over last week to 4,333, public health agency RIVM said on Tuesday. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to 4,597, nearly identical to last Tuesday.

The average has remained relatively stable for the past two weeks, fluctuating between 4,500 and 4,700 for twelve days in a row. The two-day total of new infections for this calendar week, 8,257, was up five percent over last week.

Amsterdam was the city with the most residents testing positive for the infection over the past 24 hours. That figure was 215, about seven percent below the week's average of 222. Rotterdam had 200 new infections, about six percent above average, and The Hague had 91 new cases, nearly 22 percent below average.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in a Dutch hospital with Covid-19 has remained between 1,800 and 2,000 for the past four weeks. That total stood at 1,963 on Tuesday, an increase of three percent since Monday afternoon. Still, the total was one percent lower than a week earlier.

There were 1,407 people with the coronavirus disease in regular care, an increase of 60. Another 556 patients with Covid-19 were in intensive care, a net decrease of two, patient coordination office LCPS said.

Since Monday afternoon, regular care wards took on 240 more patients with Covid-19, the most in a single day since January 18 and well above the seven-day average of 176.. Some 35 others were admitted into intensive care, near the moving average of 37.

To date, people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection nearly 1.13 million times, including almost 16 thousand people who definitively died from Covid-19.