A total of 16 people contracted the B.1.351 coronavirus strain, first identified in South Africa, in an outbreak at a physiotherapist in Gorinchem in January, municipal health service GGD Zuid-Holland Zuid confirmed on Monday. As far as is known, none of these patients had to be hospitalized, ANP reports.

The Gorinchem outbreak was the first outbreak with the B.1.351 strain in the Netherlands. The partner of one of the practice's employees had recently visited South Africa and started showing symptoms after returning.

The GGD called on 387 visitors and all of the employees of the practice to get tested for the coronavirus. A total of 199 people responded to the request and were tested. Eight employees and eight visitors turned out to have the B.1.351 strain.

According to the GGD, people from nine regions were involved in the investigation into the outbreak. The outbreak is now under control, the GGD said.