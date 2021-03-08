The Dutch government announced on Monday that they will be providing 50 million euros to support the education of children, especially girls, in developing countries.

Many schools have been closed due to the pandemic and students often do not have an alternative to their classes. This is worrisome for all children, but particularly for girls, who run a higher risk of underage marriage, teen pregnancy and earning a low income later on.

“Education is a fundamental human right and an investment in the future for every girl and boy. With good education children can go their own way in life. Education offers them the chance of a better job and a stable income”, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Sigrid Kaag, said.

The funding will go towards the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) who plans on sending 46 million girls to school in 90 developing countries in the upcoming years.

Kaag stated that she does not want to wait for the GPE’S international meeting in July to offer support for children in need. “The pandemic has deteriorated the prospects of many children. Young girls are impacted disproportionately. Therefore, it is necessary to intervene quickly.”

The 50 million euros come from the budget for the Development Cooperation.