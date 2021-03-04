In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the cabinet formation after the upcoming parliamentary election needs to happen quickly, departing Prime Minister and VVD leader Mark Rutte said on Radio 1 Journaal. The other parties also want a quick formation, he said. "But I think everyone wants that."

"No one, I think, will argue in favor of talking for six months in the middle of a crisis about three digits after the decimal point about how much money is going to the provincial fund," Rutte said.

The formation of the current cabinet of VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie was the longest formation since the Second World War. The election was held in March 2017, the cabinet was instated in October of that year.