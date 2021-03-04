38 organizations, from energy companies to environmental organizations, are calling on the next Dutch government to invest heavily in green hydrogen. An investment of 2.5 billion euros is needed to produce and store clean hydrogen, in order to make the industry cleaner and not miss the boat economically, they said in the "hydrogen pact", NU.nl reports.

Hydrogen is a gas that can be converted into energy without CO2 emissions. According to the organizations, it is the ideal reliable alternative for times when there's not enough sunshine or wind for energy generation.

The organizations want the Netherlands to build its own "hydrogen chain", with hydrogen produced with green electricity, so that the country is less dependent on other countries for energy in the future. According to them, this could create many jobs. And the Netherlands must move quick to not fall behind, because this will turn into an international market, they said.

The hydrogen coalition includes energy companies and grid managers like Eneco, Essent, Vattenfall, Engie, TenneT, Stedin, Alliander, and Gasunie. Environmental organizations Greenpeace and Natuur & Milieu are also part of the coalition. As are the northern provinces, and a number of housing associations.