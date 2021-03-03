Not enough research has been done to say whether taking extra vitamin D pills can prevent Covid-19, the Health Council said on Wednesday after State Secretary Paul Blokhuis of Public Health asked it for advice. At this stage there is no reason to adjust the current vitamin D advice, the Health Council concluded, NU.nl reports.

Vitamin D came to the foreground because a few studies observed that people who ended up hospitalized with Covid-19 often had less vitamin D in their bodies. But according to the Health Council, a disadvantage of these studies is that risk factors for severe Covid-19, like advanced age, are often also risk factors for a vitamin D deficiency.

The Health Council said that at least six well-designed studies into the effect of vitamin D in the prevention of Covid-19 are currently ongoing. Once the results of these studies are in, the Health Council will assess whether it needs to update its advice.

People's main source of vitamin D is sunshine, though the vitamin is also found in fatty fish, eggs, and meat. The Health Council already advises that many people drink a vitamin D supplement, because of the vitamin's importance for healthy bones.

The advice to drink extra vitamin D applies to women over 50, people over 75, children up to 4 years old, people with a dark skin color, and everyone who does not get outside often. The Health Council warned that due to the coronavirus restrictions, that last category may apply to more people than usual.