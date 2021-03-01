Secondary- and vocational school pupils can attend physical lessons at least once a week from today. The government announced last week that secondary education would be allowed to reopen under conditions, after experts in the Outbreak Management Team agreed that this is a responsible risk to take at this time.

Pupils will have to maintain social distancing from one another and their teachers, which is why most schools will only allow small groups of pupils at school at a time. Schools that don't have enough space to make keeping a distance of 1.5 meters feasible, will rent churches, cinemas or other large rooms to give lessons.

Primary schools were allowed to reopen in February. Higher education institutions are still closed for in-person education. The government is investigating whether measures can be relaxed around universities and colleges.