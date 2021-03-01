Despite starting late, the Netherlands is doing a great job in catching up to the rest of Europe when it comes to vaccinating its population against the coronavirus, according to figures published by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to the figures, 7 percent of the Dutch population have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. All vaccines currently approved for use in the EU require two doses. That puts the Netherlands in fourth place in the European Union ranking.

Malta is in first place with 10.1 percent of residents getting their first dose, followed by Denmark at 8.8 percent, and Finland at 7.7 percent. Bulgaria is still at the bottom of the list, with less than 3 percent of the population getting their first vaccine.

The United Kingdom is the undisputed leader in Europe when it comes to coronavirus vaccination, but is not included in this ranking as it no longer forms part of the EU. Over 20 million people in the UK have already had their first injection, and some 800 thousand have had their second dose. That means that over a third of Britons are at least partly inoculated against the coronavirus.