More body parts of the murdered Ichelle van de Velde have been found again in a drainage canal in Zeeland. It concerns the last body parts that were still missing, the Public Prosecution Service reports. The search is now over.

According to local broadcaster Omroep Zeeland, the find was made by Signi, an organization that uses detection dogs to search for missing people. The search was coordinated with the police.

The 29-year-old woman from Oostburg disappeared on December 15. Shortly after the arrest of a suspect earlier this month, parts of her body were found in a canal in Zeeland.

Autopsy

Van de Velde's body has not yet been handed over to her family. In the coming period, an autopsy will be performed first.

The suspect in detention is a 44-year-old woman from Aardenburg in Zeeland. She has a shop in Oostburg, in the same street where Van de Velde had a sewing workshop. According to Omroep Zeeland, she denied the allegations.