The Dutch Meteorological Institute KNMI has issued a code yellow weather warning for Sunday morning as it is expected to be very foggy in most parts of the country. Visibility will be less than 200 meters, which can cause dangerous driving conditions due to poor visibility.

In the afternoon, especially in the south, the sun will gradually break through. In the north, it will remain gray in many places. It will be 6 to 8 degrees. Where the sun breaks through, temperatures can reach a height of 10 degrees.

A weak wind is blowing from the northeast. For Sunday evening and night, a lot of low clouds and fog are again expected. It will be at least 1 to 3 degrees.

Monday will start with a gray overcast, but the sun is expected to break through in more and more places in the afternoon. It will then be 8 to 12 degrees.