The new climate policy requires an estimated 23,000 to 28,000 extra employees to, for example, install solar panels, connect charging stations and install windmills. The problem is that fewer young people in the Netherlands choose a technical education.

Researchers from consultancy Ecorys calculated how many extra employees are needed on behalf of the Dutch Sustainable Energy Association (NVDE).

Simultaneously, the number of students pursuing a practical degree in technology is expected to decrease by about 24,000 people between 2020 and 2030.

“In fact, with an applied-education in technology, you have a job guarantee,” says Olof van der Gaag, director of NVDE. “The hard work on the energy transition is also an important opportunity, especially in times of economic crisis, but it is also a critical condition for success for climate policy.”

According to the NVDE, measures must be taken to allow young people to opt for a skilled labor career. For example, tuition fees for practical degrees should be abolished, and there should be an extra bonus for girls who opt for an education in technology. Better retraining arrangements should also be put in place. And students with an applied-education diploma must be able to obtain a title, as is the case with university and higher professional education.