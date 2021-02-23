In various places in the Netherlands, vandals drew Nazi symbols on VVD election posters featuring Prime Minister Mark Rutte. A Hitler mustache was drawn on Rutte's face and various posters also had swastikas drawn on them.

About 10 VVD posters were vandalized in such a way in the Gelderland town of Putten, Albert de Bruin of the local VVD faction said to De Stentor. "The posters had swastikas, mustaches and the name 'Hitler' drawn on them. The anger has subsided a bit now, but of course this cannot be allowed," he said. "Think of the VVD what you will, but keep your hands off other people's things." The faction replaced the posters. No police report was filed as yet.

The same ting happened to various VVD posters in Westervoort, Roderick ten Kortenaar of the local VVD said to Omroep Gelderland. The posters were vandalized within an hour of going up on Saturday. "There are also posters of other parties, but they weren't defaced." New posters were put up on Sunday, and they were found vandalized on Monday. VVD Westervoort reported the vandalism to the police.

VVD posters were also vandalized in De Lier and Leiden in Zuid-Holland, according to Hart van Nederland. And a CDA poster featuring outgoing Health Minister Hugo de Jonge received similar treatment in Vledder, according to RTV Drenthe.