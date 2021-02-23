Another 3,846 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, pushing the seven-day average to 4,312, the most since January 30. Although Tuesday's tally from public health agency RIVM was the first dip below four thousand in six days, it was still 41 percent higher than a week ago when icy roads resulted in limited testing.

Amsterdam (219), Rotterdam (138) and The Hague (73) were the three cities with the most newly infected residents. The Amsterdam moving average has risen steadily over the past week to 197. Rotterdam's daily figure was roughly equal to its average, while The Hague was about 26 percent below average.

The country's hospitals were treating 1,917 patients with Covid-19, an increase of nine after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The total on Tuesday included 1,379 people in regular care, a net increase of 32, and 538 others in intensive care, a decrease of 23.

The combined patient total was virtually unchanged compared to a week ago. Between the afternoons of Monday and Tuesday, the regular care wards admitted 199 more coronavirus patients, 18 percent above the moving average. The intensive care system took on 31 more patients with Covid-19, slightly above average.

Patient coordination office LCPS said that the hospital figures were relatively stable in comparison to last week. It was still too early to say if a predicted rise in hospitalizations would take place due to more contagious coronavirus variants.

The RIVM also said that it learned of 94 more Covid-19 deaths in the Netherlands, about seven percent more than last Tuesday. That moved the rolling seven-day average up to 60, a figure which fell slightly since last week.

To date, 1,064,598 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection over the past year. That includes 15,343 people who died from Covid-19.