Multiple hairdressers in Gelderland turned on the lights in their stores on Thursday between six and eight p.m. to draw public attention on their difficult situation.

“We hope that everyone sees the lights on in our barbershops and reflects on how long the salons have been closed”, hairstylist Coos Tieleman said to Omroep Gelderland. Salons want to open their doors as soon as possible and do not believe current government support is enough to keep them afloat.

“The water is literally reaching our lips”, Tieleman says. “It is not five minutes before twelve, but one minute before twelve.”

Other European countries are allowing hairstylists to open their salons. Belgium has already allowed hairdressers to welcome customers and in Germany, hair salons will open their doors on March 1.

Tieleman said that hair salons have proven in the previous lockdown they are not “coronavirus hotspots.” “This is also about the well-being of the Dutch and we would like to contribute to that by opening up again”, the hairstylist adds.