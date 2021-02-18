The Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven is dealing with its second coronavirus outbreak in a week. Five patients and three employees in the hospital's surgery department tested positive for the coronavirus, the hospital said on Wednesday, NU.nl reports.

On Monday, 13 patients in the cardiothoracic surgery department tested positive, including five who died. The patients in this department had the more contagious B117 strain of the coronavirus, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Whether the new outbreak involves the B117 strain is still under investigation. But it was established that the two outbreaks are separate from each other, Nardo van der Meer, chairman of the hospital's board, said.

All patients are being cared for in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, the hospital said. The employees who tested positive and employees with coronavirus symptoms are quarantining at home. The hospital also stopped admitting any new patients to the department.

"Unfortunately today we are again dealing with a corona outbreak in a department," Van der Meer said. "We sympathize with the patients and staff who are now dealing with this contamination."

The Catharina Hospital started vaccinating its employees in January, but only employees who worked in acute care or have direct contact with coronavirus patients were eligible for vaccination. The employees in the surgery- and cardiothoracic surgery departments have not yet been vaccinated.

The hospital is taking extra measures in the entire hospital to ensure that care can continue safely. Visitors all receive a special face mask at the entrance, which offer better protection than regular masks. The hospital also urgently called on visitors with coronavirus symptoms to not come to the hospital.