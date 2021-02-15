For the second time since the wheels of the Orient Express first began to turn in 1883 the world-famous luxury train will stop in the Netherlands. The Orient Express will depart from Amsterdam in June, Treinreiziger reports.

This year the train is set to depart on June 24 from Amsterdam Centraal and will continue its journey through Brussels and Paris to Venice. Amsterdam was chosen as the starting point for its status as an iconic European city and the scenic ride through the Dutch countryside.

“This is the first time for travelers. One time earlier, we came to Amsterdam for a private charter”,a spokesperson of Belmond, the owner of the train, said to Treinreiziger. In 2010, the travel agency Incento brought the express to the Netherlands. Despite being classed as a private trip, the express was accessible for anyone who was able to afford the ticket.

Tickets come at the high price of 6 thousand euros for two people, but does not seem to deter the travel-hungry. According to Belmond, the demand for tickets is high.

The Orient Express owes its name to the original destination which was Constantinople, now known as Istanbul. Since then, the route of the Orient Express has changed multiple times. The luxury train consists of seven cars and is equipped with gourmet chefs, butlers and a live-pianist.

Belmond has guaranteed the safety of travelers, despite the ongoing pandemic. “Yes, it is safe. We will let the Orient Express ride starting May 1, 2021.”