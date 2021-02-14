Dutch skating association KNSB warns skaters to keep a close eye on the quality of the natural ice on Sunday. It is probably the last day on which skating on natural ice will be possible, as temperatures are on the rise. Despite last night's frost, the ice on the canals is unreliable today. On Saturday, the fire brigade had to rescue several people who had fallen through the ice.

The KNSB said that the ice quality is not reliable on open water, such as large lakes, rivers, and canals, especially when large groups of people are on it at the same time. The unions says it's dangerous and warn people not to go there. "And we say that not only to prevent people from falling through the ice", says Jurre Trouw, Sports Participation Manager at the KNSB. "We do that because it is simply not recommended to travel unnecessarily because of the corona pandemic, even on this last skating day on natural ice."

At least one skater has fallen through the ice on the Prinsengracht in Amsterdam on Sunday. According to the fire brigade, the person was brought on land safely.

On Saturday, the fire brigade was deployed at least eight times in Amsterdam alone to rescue skaters who had fallen through the ice. According to a spokesperson, most of them were able to get out of the water on their own and were helped by bystanders. In addition, firefighters were turned out four times for animals trapped in the ice. "It was not an ordinary day," said a spokesman. 'But we have had to take limited action. It was not exceptionally busy. '