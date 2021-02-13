The police arrested two minors on Friday evening in connection with a stabbing in Middelburg (Zeeland). Earlier that evening, two sixteen-year-old boys were injured in the incident in the center of the city.

The stabbing took place around 7 p.m. on the Markt. After the conflict, the two victims fled in the direction of Gravenstraat, where one of them collapsed. This boy was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other victim was not injured in such a way that he had to be taken to hospital.

Three boys were arrested a few hours after the stabbing. One of them was released after a short while because he was believed to have had nothing to do with the incident.

The two other suspects, a fifteen-year-old boy and a seventeen-year-old boy from Middelburg, are still in detention and will be interrogated on Saturday. The police suspect that a total of four perpetrators were involved in the stabbing and does not rule out multiple arrests.

It was the second time in two days that the city had been startled by a stabbing incident. A 61-year-old man was injured in a stabbing on the Geerepassage on Thursday evening. According to the police, there is no connection between the two stabbing incidents.