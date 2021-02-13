The cabinet announced on Friday that it would make available an additional 200 million euros for social support packages aimed at mental well-being and lifestyle. In an official document, they assert that “this is necessary because the coronavirus and corona measures have not only had a major impact on healthcare and the economy, but also the mental well-being and physical health of the Dutch.”

The package will focus mainly on young people and vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, mental health issues, and lonely elderly. The document also outlines that the psychological vitality of entrepreneurs affected by the coronavirus measures has been taken into account. The support package was a joint effort between the coalition government, municipalities, national and local organizations, professionals, and volunteers.

The package will help fund a National Education Program that is designed to tackle mental health issues among pupils and students. The document stipulates that “the main thing is to offer education as much as possible physically again as soon as possible.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte commented on the support package in his weekly press conference, saying that “we want to prevent people from having to deal with the social and mental consequences for years after the corona crisis.”

