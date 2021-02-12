The Netherlands' first injection with the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be administered at the GGD vaccination site in The Hague on Friday. The AstraZeneca vaccine is the third coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the Netherlands.

The first group to get this vaccine will be the 269 thousand care workers at nursing homes and small-scale care institutions who did not get vaccinated with the other vaccines last month, NOS reports. About 200 thousand people from that group were vaccinated last month.

The Health Council advised that this vaccine be used for people under the age of 65. In the coming days, 60 to 64-year-olds in the Netherlands will also receive invitations to be vaccinated. People with obesity, Down's Syndrome, and breathing difficulties caused by a neurological disorder will also be given priority.

Finally, the AstraZeneca vaccines will also be used for people from clinical medical specialist rehabilitation, disability care, and community nursing.

Care workers over the aged 65 or older will get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.