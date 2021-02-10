Dutch rescue workers warn ice skating lovers not to head out too soon on open waters. The quality of the ice there has not been investigated by experts.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, no tours have been organized to test for weak spots or holes in the ice. “This increases the risk of ending up in the freezing water”, the rescue brigade said to RTL Nieuws.

The organization advises instead to visit a local natural ice-skating rink or try out a covered pasture area or a shallow ditch.

If you do decide to go skating on open waters, make sure you are well prepared. Let someone know where you are going and take a piece of rope with you in case you need to help others. It is also a good idea to take a whistle with you so that you can alert others if you need help.