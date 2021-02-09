The government is considering whether a "bubble" can be created for marathon skaters to hold competitions on natural ice, similar to the bubble for long track speed skaters holding competitions in Thialf. In such a bubble, athletes have no contact with the outside world and are tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, NOS reports.

"Maybe we can learn something from that," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, adding that the cabinet is consulting with skating union KNSB and the security regions on this point.

Sporting competitions are not allowed under the coronavirus restrictions. On Monday, marathon skating teams wrote an open letter to the KNSB, pleading for a way to hold marathons.

"Track marathons are fun, foreign natural ice is beautiful, but the current marathon skaters have now been training for more than eight years to skate a race on Dutch natural ice. They never had the chance, because the ice was simply not there. And will possibly never be again. And now that ice is coming after all and we are not allowed," the teams said.