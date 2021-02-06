The water management committee Vallei and Veluwe warned winter enthusiasts not to go ice skating on floodplains in the upcoming days.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing starting Saturday up to the end of next week causing many floodplains to freeze over. The ice, however, is not very stable and can easily break, Patrick Gaynor from Vallei and Veluwe explained to ANP.

Especially in the area surrounding large rivers, water rose above sea level in the past days. The governmental water management agency expects that the Rhine to reach up to 14.5 meters above sea level at Lobith on Saturday evening. The last time water levels were this high was in 2018.

Due to the water below the ice still flowing with the rivers, the ice can quickly cave in if additional weight is put on it. Ice skaters cannot see how deep the water beneath them is. They are therefore advised to practice their hobby on more safe grounds because otherwise, they are literally walking on thin ice.