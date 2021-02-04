The daily total number of coronavirus infections rose for the third day in a row, but infections over the past seven days remained about 20 percent below the previous period. Nearly 455 thousand people have now been vaccinated against Covid-19, data from public health institute RIVM revealed.

Some 4,246 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the RIVM said on Thursday. That was five percent higher than on Wednesday, but ten percent lower compared to a week ago. It pushed the seven-day moving average down to 3,934, the first time the average has been below four thousand in four months.

The three cities with the most new infections reported on Thursday were Amsterdam (177), Rotterdam (132) and The Hague (103), with the latter rising above a hundred for the first time since Friday.

The RIVM also estimated that nearly 39 thousand more people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Wednesday. Roughly 455 thousand people have been vaccinated since January 6, about 2.6 percent of the population of the Netherlands.

The Dutch government said it was expecting to take delivery of about 2.5 million more vaccine doses over the upcoming six weeks.

Hospitalization total down to pre-Christmas figures

Meanwhile, the total number of patients being treated for Covid-19 fell by four percent to 2,121, nearing levels reported five days before Christmas. The patient total included 1,519 people in regular care, a decrease of 82, and 602 more in intensive care, down 11 after accounting for admissions, discharges, and deaths.

Between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, hospitals admitted 186 more patients with the coronavirus disease into regular care, slightly above the weekly average. Another 29 patients were moved into an ICU, on par for the week.

A total of 993,430 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the coronavirus infection since the end of last February. Of that group, 14,234 died from Covid-19.