Germany is working on speeding up the train between Amsterdam and Berlin by almost an hour, as well as introducing another train on the line so that a train to Berlin departs from Amsterdam about every hour, Treinreizer.nl reported based on timetable plans from the German Ministry of Infrastructure.

Germany wants to cut the current travel time between Amsterdam and Berlin from 6 hours and 22 minutes to 5 hours and 27 minutes by 2030. The travel time will be accelerated by stopping the train less often. In future, the train will only stop in Rheine, Osnabrück, Hanover, and Berlin Spandau in Germany. The biggest time gain is by no longer stopping in Stendal, through which the train can take a shorter route.

New trains will also have a slightly higher maximum speed at 230 kilometers per hour instead of 200 km/h. This faster train with fewer stops will run every two hours, just like now.

On top of that, Germany wants another train on the route that will also run once every two hours, but will stop at more stations. In Germany, the train will stop at all stations where the current train to Berlin stops, except for the stop at Stendal which will be cut from the route. The slower train to Berlin will therefore still be about 35 minutes faster than the current connection.

Both trains together will mean that a train will run from Amsterdam to Berlin more or less every hour.