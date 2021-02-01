The majority of young adults believe there should be more contraceptives for men. 65 percent of respondents believe that the responsibility to not get pregnant should be shared equally by both partners, according to a survey by 3Vraagt, part of the EenVandaag regular opinion panel.

In total, 3500 people aged between 16 and 34 took part in the survey. 87 percent said that a couple should share the responsibility to avoid an unplanned pregnancy.

From the study, it seems that both men and women are looking forward to scientific advancements in the possibility of contraceptives for men. 88 percent of the women claim to trust their male partner with taking an anti-baby pill should it arrive on the market.

Men also expressed the need for more control over when they choose to have children. “A contraceptive for men would give me an extra sense of security. I would be my own boss”, says one participant.

93 percent of female respondents and 77 percent of male respondents believe that contraceptives should be covered by the government in basic health insurance. Currently, only contraceptives for girls under 18 are compensated by the government.

A third of all men said they help pay for their female partner's contraceptives. 40 percent of the men who do not pay for their partner’s contraceptives said they never even thought about sharing the costs.