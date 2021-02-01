Health service GGD administered 10,494 coronavirus vaccines on Sunday the health service announced on Monday. That brings the total number of vaccines administered by the municipal health services to 187,339.

At just under 10,500, the number of vaccines administered by the GGDs on Sunday was below Saturday's 11,219 and Friday's 11,426, but well above the 9,951 vaccines administered the previous Sunday.

The government's coronavirus dashboard, which was last updated on Sunday before the GGD released its Sunday figures, reported that an estimated 346,790 coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered in the Netherlands.

This is based on the the GGD's Saturday total of 176,286 vaccines administered. And estimates of 81,088 vaccines administers by hospitals and 89,416 by long-term care institutions. Those estimates are based on the number of vaccines delivered to the hospitals and institutions, and are not actual figures of people inoculated.