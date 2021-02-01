The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) advised a number of extra measures to be taken in primary education. This is to limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible so that schools can reopen safely next week. The cabinet is adopting the OMT's proposals and will draw up protocols in consultation with the sector, Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health said in a letter to parliament, ANP reports.

Most of the measures advised by the OMT are for the older kids in primary education, those in groups 7 and 8. They experts recommend that the older children work together in pairs, and that these pairs should not mix. "Where possible" kids should maintain social distancing, and it could be considered to have them wear masks in the corridors if social distancing is not possible. Teachers for these groups should also consider wearing a mask.

For the lower groups, the OMT suggests working with fixed groups of a maximum size, for example five children. This is to limit the contacts between children as much as possible.

If a child in any group becomes infected with the coronavirus, all their classmates should be quarantined at home. They can get tested after five days, and those who test negative can return to school. Teachers will have access to rapid Covid-19 tests.

For daycare facilities, not much will change. Daycare employees will have priority for Covid-19 tests.