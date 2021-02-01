Public health institute RIVM reported 3,280 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the lowest number of daily infections since September 29. That brought the seven-day rolling average down to 4,165 infections per day. The RIVM also reported 27 coronavirus related deaths on Monday, the lowest number since December 7.

Compared to last week Monday, the number of daily infections dropped by 21 percent. The seven-day rolling average was 19 percent lower on Monday compared to a week ago.

The three cities with the highest number of infections on Monday were Amsterdam (113), Rotterdam (105), and Eindhoven (70).

On Monday, Dutch hospitals were treating 2,270 coronavirus patients, a decrease of 5 percent compared to a week ago. If this downward trend continues, hospitals will have 2,167 coronavirus patients in their care by next week Monday.

Of the hospitalized Covid-19 patients, 1,631 were being treated in regular wards, 58 more than on Sunday. 639 coronavirus patients were in intensive care, 7 less than the day before.

Between the afternoons of Sunday and Monday, 144 new coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals' nursing ward, well below the seven-day average of 183 new admissions per day. 24 patients were transferred to intensive care units, ten less than the seven-day average.

Since the start of this pandemic, 981,663 people in the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19, including 14,025 people who died of the virus.