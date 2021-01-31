In response to the high demand for Amazon deliveries, the American company is opening up a delivery center near the Schiphol airport. “

"To meet the increasing customers and add capacity and flexibility to its delivery network, Amazon will set up its own delivery station in Rozenburg-Schiphol”, vice-president of Amazon Logistic in the Netherlands said in a press release from Montea, the developer of the station.

The center will mainly be used for sorting and not for distribution. Over 200 employees will start working at the 10,600 square meters large building in the summer. Additionally, 450 drivers working for independent delivery companies will collect parcels and deliver them to Dutch customers.

Clients within a radius of up to 50 kilometers will receive their packages sooner with help of the new station. Amazon predicts they will be able to process thousands of packages per day at the center.

27 million euros were paid in total for the construction of the center. “We are delighted that we can help a market leader such as Amazon by providing them with the ideal distribution center at the most suitable location in the Netherlands”, said director of Montea Netherlands, Hylcke Okkinga.