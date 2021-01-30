While employers are technically responsible for providing a safe and healthy work environment, including at home, many Dutch workers are willing to pay substantial amounts themselves to ensure they have all the equipment they need in their home, accordinng to a study by RTL Nieuws.

A second computer screen, a laptop holder, or a desk chair are all items that are essential for many employees to conduct their work. 20 percent of the broadcasters' respondents said they were willing to spend over 2 thousand euros to make sure they have these essentials.

According to workers’ rights lawyer Daniel Maats, employers have to pay for all products that are necessary to complete tasks. "The employer needs to ensure you are able to do your work", Maats said to RTL Z.

Among respondents, 8 percent said that a request for supplies was denied by their boss and 13 percent were still waiting for a reply. 70 percent of workers indicated that they are using items supplied by their employer.

Data from the home-office supplier Fellowes, showed that the majority were willing to pay between 100 and 499 euros themselves for office items. 18 percent were not willing to pay more than 100 euros. On the higher end, 12 percent paid between 500 and 999 euros, 19 percent spent between 1 thousand and 1999 euros, and 22 percent paid more than 2 thousand euros.

The most sought-after products were desks and chairs which 15 and 21 percent of consumers acquired, respectively.