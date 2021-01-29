The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for use in the European Union. This is the third coronavirus vaccine approved in Europe.

The European Union ordered over 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, of which the Netherlands should get 11.7 million spread through this year. Though some delivery problems at the pharmaceutical company this week raised concerns about whether the delivery schedule will be met.

Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, this one also requires two doses. So the Netherlands can inoculate 5.8 million people with its share of the European order.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is already in use in the United Kingdom, according to NOS. The country reported that it was 70 percent effective after the first dose, and that it also protects against serious Covid-19 symptoms. Late last month, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soirit said that they've "found the winning formula" and that it was 95 percent effective.