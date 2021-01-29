By Thursday afternoon, a total of 203,450 coronavirus vaccinations had been administered in the Netherlands, according to the Dutch government's coronavirus dashboard.

Municipal health service GGD administered 12,144 vaccinations on Thursday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered by the GGD to 152,253. This mostly involved first doses, but also a few second doses. Both coroanvirus vaccines currently available in the Netherlands require two doses.

Over the past week, the GGD increased its daily vaccination capacity from just under 10 thousand vaccines per day to over 12 thousand.

The coronavirus dashboard figures were last updated before the GGD released its Thursday figures on Friday. The dashboard counted 140.205 vaccines administered by the GGD, 46,416 by hospitals, and 16,829 by long-term care institutions.