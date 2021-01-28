Municipal health service GGD administered 11,963 Covid-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered at GGD vaccination points to 140,205.

This largely involves first doses of the vaccine administered, though on Wednesday the health service started giving second doses to the care workers who were the first to get vaccinated on January 6. Both Covid-19 vaccines currently available in the Netherlands require two doses, given at least three weeks apart.

The coronavirus dashboard, which was last updated before the GGD released its Wednesday figures, reported that 185,356 coronavirus vaccines had been administered in the Netherlands by Wednesday afternoon. This included 128,331 vaccines administered by the GGD, 40,216 by hospitals, and 16,829 at long-term care institutions.