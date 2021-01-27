The results from a survey by the National Student Association (LSVb) shows that the majority of universities continue using the online surveillance service, ProctorExam, despite privacy and technical issues, ANP reports.

Professors can access students’ webcams, microphones and web browsers during exams with help of the proctoring software. According to the LSVb, hundreds of students in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Wageningen have been wrongly accused of cheating after the software falsely flagged them.

At the Hanze University in Groningen, journalists were able to hack the system and watch dozens of students writing their exams. Due to complications during an exam at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam last September, dozens of diplomas were declared invalid, the union said.

According to LSVb chairman Lyle Muns, thinks the situation has gone too far. “It is high time that the use of proctoring becomes the exception and not the rule. There are many other options available for writing exams. Students are being victimized twice throughout this crisis due to the special situation and the additional stress in taking their exams,” he said to the newspaper.

The LSVb asked educational institutions to stop with the use of proctoring during exams. The six universities that do not use ProctorExam are proof that there are good alternatives at hand “from open-book exams to on-site tests with prior testing”, according to Muns.