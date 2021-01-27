King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima released a statement in response to riots in the Netherlands since the coronavirus curfew was implemented on Saturday. They thanked the first responders working to keep the country safe and expressed support for those affected by the violence.

"Our big thanks to all police officers, aid workers and employees of municipalities who are committed to the safety of all of us. You are doing a fantastic job under difficult circumstances," the Royal couple said in a statement released by government information service RVD on social media.

"We sympathize with all entrepreneurs and others who have been affected by violence. And we are impressed by all the heartwarming actions people have done to help each other. Together we will get through this," the King and Queen said.

After three nights of violent riots in dozens of Dutch municipalities, Tuesday night was relatively calm. The riot police only had to intervene in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. Dozens of people were still arrested throughout the country. And many municipalities issued emergency decrees as a precaution.