On the new coronavirus map detailing the 14-day-infection rate the European Commission is working on, the Netherlands is colored dark red. That will mean that all but absolutely necessary trips to the Netherlands are strongly discouraged, ANP reports.

Regions with 500 or more infections per 100 thousand inhabitants received a dark red warning. This includes the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The dark red code does not have to apply to the entire country, but can be limited to a region.

Previously the European health department used the colors green, orange and red to indicate the number of coronavirus cases in a country or region. Due to the recent developments where more contagious variants of the coronavirus have been discovered in mainland Europe the European disease control center ECDC decided that new classifications were necessary.

The Commission stated last week that further adjustments will be made to caution against traveling.