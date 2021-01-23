Municipal health service GGD vaccinated nearly ten thousand people against coronavirus on Friday. Thus far, 87,304 people in the Netherlands have received their first jab in one of the municipal vaccination points (GGD).

Another 40,000 acute care workers were also vaccinated outside of the GGD system. The total number of Dutch people who have received their first inoculation is thus around 127,000.

The process has been taking place at the GGD mass vaccination points. All 26 of these, in the 25 GGD regions, have been open since January 15. Six of them opened earlier.

On Friday, general practitioners were allowed to get their first jabs. The 15 thousand GPs and their staff working directly with patients will begin vaccinating elderly people and people with disabilities.

Starting Monday, January 25, approximately 77,000 vulnerable residents of small-scale housing types who do not have a resident doctor will receive their first jab. They will receive the Moderna vaccine in their homes. Mobile teams will be deployed for this purpose.

