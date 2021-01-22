Over a third of workplace confidants received reports of racism at the workplace last year, according to a study by RTL Nieuws and the national association for workplace confidants LVV among 305 such confidants.

According to Inge te Brake, chairman of the LVV, these reports are just the tip of the iceberg. "Especially when it comes to racism, the step to the confidant is a big one," she said to the broadcaster. "A few years ago there were hardly any reports of racism. I am not happy that it is happening, but I am glad that people have been able to find their way to the confidant."

In most cases, 41 percent, the incident involved a colleague saying or doing something racist. In 37 percent of the cases, the racism came from a manager or boss.

Employees told confidants that they were being excluded due to their ethnicity. They were not invited to a work social, for example, or for a training opportunity. 31 percent of reports involved exclusion. 30 percent reported that their colleagues insulted them or made jokes about their ethnicity. 21 percent reported unequal treatment.

A workplace confidant is a person in the workplace where employees can confidentially air their grievances. According to the LVV, a confidant is a vital part of a company's structure. Without them, issues can simmer or turn into conflict.

"It is important that employees know that a conversation with a confidant is confidential and that confidentiality is always maintained. It is important that the employee realizes that he always remains in control," Te Brake said to the broadcaster.