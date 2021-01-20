The Netherlands annual Reading Aloud Days kicked off on Wednesday, in a slightly different way than usual due to the coronavirus restrictions. A per tradition, Princes Laurentien launched the event. But due to the pandemic, she did so online instead of with a group of children.

Via a videocall the Princess read to 25 children from the book Coco kan het! The children listened from the comfort of their own homes.

Coco kan het!, a book by Loes Riphagen about a little bird that still has a lot to learn was voted picture book of the year. “Toddlers and preschoolers also have to do a lot of things for the first time and that is very exciting,” Riphagen said to NOS Radio 1 Journaal. “They have to figure it all out and if you practice really well, you get better and that's what Coco does in the book.”

The Reading Aloud Days, which were launched in 2004, are specifically targeted for children aged between zero to six years, to teach them the joy of reading.

Normally the event would take place nation-wide in schools, libraries, daycare centers and playgroups. This year the children’s books will be recited digitally by public personalities such as Jim Bakkum, Frits Barend, Willie Wartaal, Lucy Woesthoff, Ahmed Aboutaleb and Arie Slob.