Be careful of scammers offering quick Covid vaccinations, health service warns
The approval of coronavirus vaccines has people eager to be inoculated against the virus, and scammers are starting to take advantage of that desperation for a return to normal life. Scammers calling themselves "Team Thuizorg" are calling Netherlands residents and offering them an early vaccination date for just 71.95 euros, GGD GHOR Nederland warned.
Victims receive a call saying they are eligible for an earlier vaccination date. After booking their appointment, victims receive a Tikkie to pay 71.95 euros to confirm their appointment.
This is a scam, said the umbrella organization for the GGD municipal health services. The GGD will never ask you to pay for a Covid-19 test or vaccination. "Don't pay any money, but report it to the police," GGD GHOR Nederland said.
