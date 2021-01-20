The approval of coronavirus vaccines has people eager to be inoculated against the virus, and scammers are starting to take advantage of that desperation for a return to normal life. Scammers calling themselves "Team Thuizorg" are calling Netherlands residents and offering them an early vaccination date for just 71.95 euros, GGD GHOR Nederland warned.

Victims receive a call saying they are eligible for an earlier vaccination date. After booking their appointment, victims receive a Tikkie to pay 71.95 euros to confirm their appointment.

This is a scam, said the umbrella organization for the GGD municipal health services. The GGD will never ask you to pay for a Covid-19 test or vaccination. "Don't pay any money, but report it to the police," GGD GHOR Nederland said.

Details on the Netherlands' vaccination strategy can be found here.