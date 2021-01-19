Dutch health authorities reported fewer than six thousand new coronavirus infections for the fourth straight day, the first time that has happened since early December. The single-day total of 4,335, the lowest since December 1, pushed the seven-day moving average down to 5,562.

Tuesday's tally was 10 percent lower than a day ago, and 13 percent lower than last week. The moving average has fallen by 21 percent in a week, data from public health agency RIVM showed.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (197), The Hague (98) and Eindhoven (72). The totals in all three cities were between 10 and 15 percent lower than their moving averages. Rotterdam, which is frequently at or near the top of the daily statistics total, posted just 52 new infections on Tuesday, about two-thirds lower than its weekly average.

New hospitalizations for Covid-19 shot up on Tuesday with 245 being admitted into regular care, and 42 others were admitted into intensive care. Both figures were 14 percent higher than the weekly average.

Some 2,445 people were being treated for the coronavirus disease in a hospital on Tuesday, up 16 compared to Monday afternoon after accounting for admissions, deaths and discharges. There were 1,767 people in regular care, up 23 in a day, and 678 in intensive care, a decrease of seven.

Another 106 deaths were also linked to Covid-19, the RIVM said. That was down about a third from a week ago, and pushed the moving average down to 88.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,162 people diagnosed with Covid-19 died from the disease. A total of 921,580 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection.