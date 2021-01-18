Police arrested a man in Breda on Sunday evening on suspicion that he randomly attacked a passer-by with knife on the Ploegstraat.

The assailant stabbed the man around 5 p.m. in what police said appeared to be a random attack. “That is the conclusion we’re at right now because the victim says he does not know the stabber”, said a police spokesperson to AD.

The victim was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. His wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Later that day, police raided a home on the Ploegstraat where they thought the suspect was hiding, but the man was not present in the home. He fled towards Fatimastraat, and was arrested around 6.30 p.m. at the Wilhelminapark.