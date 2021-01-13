The Amsterdam police turned Dam Square blue with their vehicle lights on Tuesday evening to show support for Melissa, a 24-year-old woman with terminal leukemia, or "bad blood" as she calls it herself.

Melissa shares her experiences in living with terminal cancer on Instagram. According to the police, she always shares "bright spots" in life. "But there have been few recently," the Amsterdam police said on Instagram.

So when an Amsterdam cop who follows Melissa on social media saw that she would be spending the night at the Hotel Krasnapolsky, the police in the Dutch capital decided to create some bright spots for the young woman.

They gathered on Dam Square in front of the hotel with their vehicles, and turned on their lights to pay tribute to Melissa.

